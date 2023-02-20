North Texas Habitat for Humanity Officials Praise Jimmy Carter's Contributions

The Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter Work Project was here in 2014. For one week in 2014, the Jimmy and Rosalyn Carter Work Project got to work in North Texas. Former President Jimmy Carter was working right alongside the volunteers from Dallas Area Habitat for Humanity, and Trinity Habitat for Humanity.

“I think it’s been a very good build week. It is particularly good to see Dallas and Fort Worth cooperating so smoothly like a team here working on habitat, so that is gratifying,” said Former President Jimmy Carter, in a Dallas Area Habitat for Humanity video, in 2014.

And for those whose homes he helped build, there are lessons, and memories.

“That was one of my dreams and goals to have my own place for me and my kids, and it was a dream come true you know, and he would just always tell us ‘Never give up on your dreams,’” said Benita Luna of Dallas, who has a picture of them working together on her home.

“He is just so humble, just down to earth, very nice, sweet, funny, hardworking,” said Luna.

President Carter worked on dozens of homes in Dallas and Fort Worth during his visit.

“President Carter is one of the most hardworking volunteers I have ever met,” said Blaine Cowert, the Vice President of Homeowner Services for Dallas Habitat for Humanity.

“I think that President Carter’s legacy is certainly going to be around his humanitarian efforts and just the love that he has poured into communities across the world,” said Cowert.

This past weekend, the Carter Foundation said the president would begin hospice care at home after brief hospital stays.

President Carter continues to be recognized for his work for human rights, social justice, advancing democracy, and humanitarian efforts.

“On Presidents Day, Dallas Area Habitat for Humanity expresses thanks and gratitude for over 39 years of partnership and support from former U.S. President Jimmy Carter,” Dallas Habitat for Humanity said in a statement. “While we can quantify the number of houses built during past Carter Work Projects (4,390), the number of people inspired by President Carter’s heartfelt words and actions in support of our mission are countless. We continue to wish him comfort and well-being as he is surrounded by the love of his family in Plains, Georgia.”

“With hearts full of gratitude, Trinity Habitat for Humanity sends our prayers, peace and love to President and Mrs. Carter and their family during this time,” Trinity Habitat for Humanity said in a statement. “Their impact and contribution to Habitat families not just here in Fort Worth but worldwide will be known for generations.”