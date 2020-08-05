North Texas Food Bank to Distribute Free Food at Fair Park

The North Texas Food Bank will return to Fair Park to distribute free food Aug. 11 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

NTFB added a walk-up option for people without vehicles for August's food distribution, which is the fourth free food distribution event in Fair Park since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, NTFB said.

The distribution is being hosted in conjunction with Fair Park First, Spectra and In the City for Good, The Prep Kitchen and Miles of Freedom.

People in vehicles should enter through Gate 2, located at the intersection of Parry Avenue and Haskell Avenue.

The North Texas Food Bank hosted a large crowd Thursday at its third mobile food pantry distribution at Fair Park.

Walk-up guests should enter at the Fair Park Station Dart Entrance, located at the intersection of Parry Avenue and Exposition Avenue.

NTFB is asking people not to line up until 7 a.m. and follow directional signage and traffic personnel.

No I.D. will be required for the food distribution, but people will be required to fill out an intake form, which includes name, address, monthly income and household size, for the Emergency Food Assistance Program.