North Texas fire departments are preparing for possible high water rescues with days of rain in the forecast.

Arlington Fire Department's Station 7 spent Monday double-checking their swift water rescue gear to make sure they're ready for any potential calls later this week.

The crews are expecting a busy week and are monitoring low-lying areas in the city in advance of more rain.

"There are plenty of areas in the city that we look after that we know they can tend to be hotspots for people getting stuck in the water," said Lt. Richard Fegan with the Arlington Fire Department. "The most important messaging here for people, if you see high water please don't drive through it and if you can, stay home."

The Fort Worth Fire Department said it is also preparing for potential flooding and will have three swift water rescue crews on standby for Monday evening as rain moves into the area.

MedStar paramedics responded to eight car crashes Monday morning but were anticipating more wrecks in the days to come.

MedStar spokesperson Matt Zavadsky encouraged drivers to slow down and move to an outside lane to give first responders space to respond to crashes.

Zavadsky also said if you see yellow caution tape covering a car that means their crews have responded to the scene and cared for those involved, so you do not need to call 911.