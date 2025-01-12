North Texas couple among tens of thousands displaced by California wildfires

In California, at least 13 people have died as fires continue to burn near Los Angeles.

More than 39,000 acres have been charred and more than 12,000 structures have been destroyed, displacing 150,000 people.

Apocalyptic is the way that Lauren and Christopher Fordinal now describe the street that they call home.

Originally from Plano and Midlothian, the couple said they were living their California dream, raising 3-year-old Lucy and 17-month-old Adeline in the Altadena home they purchased a few years ago.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Tuesday as the Eaton fire grew closer, Christopher alerted Lauren that it was time to go.

“I was asleep, and when he woke me up, he called me and said, ‘There's one three blocks away.’ We had packed our bags already in the car. Everything was in the car, which was basically two days worth of clothes. It was not boxes. It was not trash bags of clothes. It was, we're coming home tomorrow. That's what's happening. We're coming home tomorrow. You know, there's bad smoke. There are fires around our neighborhood, but you just don't think it's going to be you,” said Lauren Fordinal.

The couple evacuated to a friend’s home a few miles away and put their daughters back to sleep. Within a couple of hours, they were evacuating again.

The next day, firefighters let them back into their neighborhood. Along their street, every home had burned to the ground.

It was the first home the couple had purchased, a fixer-upper that they’d poured their hearts into.

“You know, you pick out all the baby blankets and you put up the crib that you always wanted to have for your baby in the room and you know, just decorating my home. Chris had sanded every piece of furniture to make it perfect,” she said.

“We've cried a lot. It's a tough situation, but our community has surrounded us in an insane way. Our local church, my coworkers, the GoFundMe they started for us, all of these things, opening their houses,” said Christopher Fordinal.

The Fordinals said they’re also fortunate to be insured.

Tens of thousands of Californians have recently been dropped by their provider.

Now the region is facing billions of dollars in losses.

“So please, if you're moved by any of this, please give to like the local ministries and the local nonprofits that are on the ground that actually can get the money to those people,” he said. “There's so much need. Our neighborhood, neighborhood after neighborhood after neighborhood. It's like every single house for miles and miles.”

The couple said they don’t yet know what’s next.

It could be years before Altadena is rebuilt. They said victims will need support not just now but in the coming months.

Christopher serves on the board of Serve Ministries, which is assisting victims.

You can find a list of other organizations seeking donations to help here.