North Texas firefighters deploy to California to help with wildfires

North Texas firefighters are deploying to California to help fight the massive wildfires plaguing Los Angeles.

Dallas Fire-Rescue (DFR) announced they will deploy six personnel to assist with response efforts on Saturday. The team will deploy with a Type 3 fire engine, staffed with four firefighters and two DFR members who will join the Texas Emergency Medical Task Force to provide medical support to fire crews.

Dallas firefighters and Type 3 fire engine before they leave to deploy to Los Angeles (Image courtesy of Dallas Fire-Rescue).

Dallas firefighters will join a larger strike team staffed with five firefighting units. The team consists of firefighters from Greenville, Allen, Frisco, McKinney and Parker County.

Two firefighters from the City of Krum also deployed Saturday. Captain Hector Hernandez and Firefighter Jordan Peralez are expected to be in California for the next two to three weeks.

Captain Hector Hernandez (left) standing with Firefighter Jordan Peralez (right) before they deploy to Calfornia (Image courtest of Krum Fire Department).

These efforts follow after multiple wildfires burning in Southern California have left a trail of destruction. The Pacific Palisades fire has forced 153,000 thousand people our of their homes and another 166,000 thousand are under evacuation orders.

“We stand in solidarity with the teams of firefighters working to protect lives and property,” said Justin Ball, Dallas Fire Rescue Interim Fire Chief. “Dallas Fire Rescue Department is always ready to step in to support our fellow firefighters, especially in these extremely challenging conditions.”