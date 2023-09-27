North Texas families, nonprofits could be impacted by government shutdown

If politicians in Washington, D.C. cannot reach an agreement and the government shuts down, it will have ripple effects right here in North Texas.

Nonprofit agencies that help people in need, like United Way of Tarrant County and Christian Community Action in Lewisville, are both watching Capitol Hill closely.

"I have to tell you that we are extremely concerned about the potential shutdown, and we are really hoping and praying this doesn't come to bear," United Way of Tarrant County President and CEO Leah King said.

"Christian Community Action is definitely concerned if there is a government shutdown," Christian Community Action Director of Development Tiffani Davis said.

Davis said 800 families already shop every week in their food pantry. If families lose federal food benefits like WIC or SNAP during a shutdown, she said that would put even more families in need of their help.

"A shutdown will place added pressure on CCA’s food pantry, which is already straining because of inflation-declining donations," Davis said.

For United Way of Tarrant County, other groups they serve, like older adults and military families, could be greatly impacted.

However, the organization also must consider its own federal grant funding.

"We have to spend the money typically on the front end to make our own investment,” King said. “Then we get reimbursed for the work we've done. That money coming in slower makes it more difficult for us to make sure we've got the cash flow to meet the needs that our community has here."

They hope an agreement is made in Washington soon to continue meeting needs here.

"We hope those in authority and have this decision-making power consider literally the tens of thousands of families in each community that would be impacted by their inability to reach consensus,” King said.