A North Texas educator has been arrested for allegedly having an improper relationship with a student.

39-year-old Jeffrey Miranda of Wylie, Texas, was arrested by the Collin County Sheriff's Office and booked into Collin County Jail on Thursday.

He has since been released on a $40,000 bond.

Collin County Jail

Jail records indicate that the offense occurred on Jan. 27, 2021.

NBC 5 has yet to confirm which school district employed Miranda.