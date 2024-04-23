Local leaders in North Texas have rolled out a series of announcements dedicating millions of dollars to new parks and green spaces throughout Dallas.

One advocate tells NBC 5 the push came after the COVID-19 pandemic and the success of Klyde Warren Park in downtown Dallas.

It costs public money to clear out green space instead of homes, businesses, and apartments.

On Tuesday afternoon families and TikTokers came to the Ronald Kirk Pedestrian Bridge.

“It’s very chill. It’s very calm. It’s very peaceful. And the best pictures in the city, there you go," said Elvis Espinosa, who brought his friends from Mexico to shoot a video.

Maria de Jesus Vajelo de Garrillo walked with her nieces and nephews, saying the park was "Hermoso. Hermoso." She's visiting from Mexico.

A few feet away a George Mason University Dance team recorded one of their dances.

“We were recording a TikTok. We’re part of a dance team. So we just wanted to record one of our pieces. The view is beautiful so we thought might as well get it recorded here," said Meshwa Desai from Virginia.

Earlier Tuesday, local leaders handed out another big check, this one for a million dollars. Each member of Congress gets fifteen projects to send Federal tax dollars to. This one to the Harold Simmons Park through the Trinity Park Conservancy was one of Rep. Marc Veasey's, D - Fort Worth.

“A lot of spaces have been used to divide the city and by putting a park there it really is bringing people together. Because no matter what part of the Trinity you live on, people will be able to come and enjoy this," said Rep. Veasey.

The planners aim to break ground on Harold Simmons Park in the Fall of 2024.

This is the latest in a rush of money to Dallas-area parks.

“The main element is Dallas is about green. Green space and green money. It’s economic development," said Rep. Rafael Anchia, D - Dallas.

Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg was in the area earlier in April to unveil four new deck parks in Dallas and McKinney. Greenspace has also been a priority of Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson. Mayor Johnson helped navigate a whopping $345 million towards a park proposal in front of Dallas voters in the May 4 Bond Election.

Tony Moore, CEO of Trinity Park Conservancy tells NBC 5 the turning point was during the COVID-19 pandemic when people had to social distance.

“It was shocking how many individuals devalued or didn’t realize the emotional value that being in a greenspace does for your emotions," said Moore.