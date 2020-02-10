North Texas Couples in Limbo After Wedding Venue Chain Abruptly Closes

Soon-to-be brides and grooms in North Texas are scrambling to find a new place to tie the knot after Noah's Event Venue unexpectedly shut its doors at 30 of its locations nationwide over the weekend.

"At first I cried for two minutes and then all that crying went to rage instantly," said Keyerra Moore, whose wedding is booked for March 21. “I found out through my Matron of Honor, she was telling me to look on Facebook."

The company has three locations in Dallas-Fort Worth, located in Las Colinas, Fairview and Fort Worth, which was the only one that had a notice on the door.

"When I found out that Noah's was closed, I fell on my knees, I literally fell on my knees, I was like, ‘This cant be real,'" Moore said.

Customers who have contacted NBC 5 said they did not receive a notification from the company, but instead found out through word-of-mouth and social media.

"I first heard it on our bridal Facebook group. A lot of women are talking about it, but it's also nationwide," said Serena DeLeon, whose wedding is in April and has paid about $6,750 to Noah's.

"Google Maps says it's permanently closed. I have not heard anything from the venue yet," said Jamie Rodriguez, whose wedding is scheduled for March 8 at the Fort Worth location. "I don't know what to feel. Heartbroken, devastated, terrified, because I don't know what to do and we may be out thousands of dollars."

An email to an employee at Noah's Event Venue in Fairview said the following:

"Dear staff, employee and members of the NOAH’S family, it is with heavy hearts that we send this message to you. The judge and U.S. trustee managing our restricting case is converting NOAH’S Event Venue from Chapter 11 to Chapter 7 bankruptcy. Your last day at NOAH’S will be after the event this Saturday, February 8th 2020."

Last May, the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. NBC 5 first reported about the company's trouble last summer, when locations in Richardson and Plano closed without any warning.

After that happened, customers like Moore received an email saying NOAH's of Las Colinas would be open for many years to come, but that doesn't appear to be the case.

Moore and her fiance, Alvin, have paid $5,953.50 so far to Noah's for their upcoming wedding, but don't know if they'll get that money back. She said they planned to speak with a lawyer.

NBC 5 made multiple attempts Monday to contact the company via phone, email and reaching out to an attorney representing the company, but did not hear back.