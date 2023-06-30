North Texas boy and family get wheelchair-accessible van after community support

A 12-year-old McKinney boy and his family received a new wheelchair-accessible van after the community and charity organizations rallied to support the effort.

On June 28, Casey and Kayleigh Carr, parents of 12-year-old Stephen McGrath-Carr, shared the news with the McKinney community: "We got our van!"

Living with Duchenne muscular dystrophy, Stephen is reliant on a wheelchair-accessible van to stay connected to his community.

An outpouring of generosity from the community and charity organizations made the dream come true for Stephen and his family.

In 2020, Stephen was diagnosed with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). DMD leads to the progressive wearing away of muscles, which can lead to the loss of mobility over time. Stephen can no longer walk and uses a wheelchair for mobility.

Over time, Stephen became too heavy for his parents to lift him in and out of a regular vehicle safely. To maintain his access to medical appointments and community events, they needed a wheelchair-accessible van.

The family turned to the national medical fundraising charity, Help Hope Live. In one month, their community of support raised $12,000 towards the cost of an accessible van. With help from several charity grants from organizations Finn's Friends, Chari-T2000, and Walking Strong, they were able to secure a van for Stephen by June 28, 2023.

Help Hope Live

"God bless each and every one of you," said Kayleigh, Stephen's mom. "You have helped change a young boy's life more than you know."

Stephen's family will continue to fundraise with Help Hope Live for a lifetime of out-of-pocket medical and related costs. For more information on how donations can be made, click here.