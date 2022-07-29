North Texans Hope to Win Big With Mega Millions Jackpot

With the Mega Millions soaring to more than $1.2 billion, some North Texas retailers are selling lottery tickets by the hundreds to hopeful players.

Lupe Beltran, the owner of Chuck’s in Arlington, said lines have been steady at his store all week. The Mega Millions jackpot prize for the Friday, July 29 drawing has been increased to an estimated annuitized $1.28 billion due to robust sales and excitement among lottery players over the last few days.

“We pretty much have all of the scratch tickets that people can buy,” Beltran said. “The line just does not want to slow down and people aren’t even out of work yet.”

One of the walls in the store includes the pictures of several dozen winners over the past few years. Prizes range, though Beltran said it’s enough to draw people to his store.

“Last week, a customer bought a 5-dollar scratch ticket and he won $100,000. So, we’re very excited for him,” he said. “I haven’t won anything like that at this store, but if we did…that would be pretty exciting.”

The Friday jackpot is the second largest jackpot prize in game history and the third largest in U.S. lottery history, according to the Texas Lottery Commission. Friday’s drawing offers a cash value worth an estimated $747.2 million.

Steve Helm with the Texas Lottery Commission said the last jackpot winner from Texas was named in September 2018.

“If no one happens to win tonight’s jackpot, that prize is going to roll all the way over to $1.7 billion, which would mark a new world lottery jackpot prize,” Helm said.

Though the chances of winning are slim – 1 in 302 million – people like Kim Williams still play, in hopes of winning big.

“I’m not greedy, so I’ll share with everybody that needs help,” Williams said. “I want to donate to the Cancer Society because I just recently beat Stage 4 lung cancer.”

Drawings are broadcast each Tuesday and Friday at 10:12 p.m. CT.

Ticket sales for the next Mega Millions drawing will close at 9:45 p.m. CT on Friday, July 29. The retailer that sells a jackpot-winning Mega Millions ticket is eligible to receive up to a $1 million retailer bonus.