North Texans head outdoors to enjoy Fourth of July holiday

Many of us have plans to maybe cookout or watch fireworks in North Texas this evening. For others, it’s just a moment to relax with friends and reflect on the nation’s 247th birthday.

Independence Day looks a little different for each of us it’s what makes this mid-summer holiday so unique.

Sure, you can grill out and watch fireworks later, but until then it’s wherever the day takes you. For Julian Molina, it’s some time spent at Klyde Warren Park in Dallas, tossing the football.

“Hopefully some scouts hopefully see me,” Molina said laughing. “Today is just, you know, it’s a celebration of independence.”

We found Natasha Phillips pushing her puppy for a stroll out and about at River Legacy Park in Arlington.

“It feels good to be out here actually enjoying the weather,” Phillips said. “I’m celebrating with taking my dog out for a walk with fitness.”

And amid the walking, playing, and snacking, some of us are thinking about what Independence Day means for each of us.

Leigh Ann Sheffield of Dallas was at Klyde Warren Park with her husband and two young children.

“My son actually asked me today ‘So what is the 4th of July?’ and I said, ‘It’s America’s birthday’,” Sheffield said.

“It’s about our independence, us being a sovereign nation and how we can do what we’re doing now, enjoying the day because of it,” Darren Sheffield added.