Two Dallas County residents are claiming big lottery prizes in recent wins.
The Texas Lottery announced Thursday that a Dallas resident claimed a $1 million scratch-ff prize. The winning scratch-off ticket of the game "Money" was purchased at a Beer & Wine Stop, located at 1418 North Duncanville Road.
The scratch-off game offers more than $122.9 million in total prizes, the Texas Lottery said, with overall odds of winning any prize in the game being one in 3.44, including break-even prizes.
On Wednesday, the lottery announced a Balch Springs resident claimed a $1 million Powerball prize for the June 27 drawing. The winning ticket was purchased at Elam Food Mart, located at 12300 Elam Road, in Balch Springs.
The second-tier winning Quick Pick ticket matched all five of the white ball numbers drawn (11-13-18-30-37), but not the red Powerball number (16).
Both winners requested to remain anonymous.