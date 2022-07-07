Two Dallas County residents are claiming big lottery prizes in recent wins.

The Texas Lottery announced Thursday that a Dallas resident claimed a $1 million scratch-ff prize. The winning scratch-off ticket of the game "Money" was purchased at a Beer & Wine Stop, located at 1418 North Duncanville Road.

The scratch-off game offers more than $122.9 million in total prizes, the Texas Lottery said, with overall odds of winning any prize in the game being one in 3.44, including break-even prizes.

On Wednesday, the lottery announced a Balch Springs resident claimed a $1 million Powerball prize for the June 27 drawing. The winning ticket was purchased at Elam Food Mart, located at 12300 Elam Road, in Balch Springs.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

The second-tier winning Quick Pick ticket matched all five of the white ball numbers drawn (11-13-18-30-37), but not the red Powerball number (16).

Both winners requested to remain anonymous.