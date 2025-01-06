North Texans brace for freezing weather, outages, and possible snow

While temperatures in North Texas are not expected to be anywhere near what we saw in 2021, the bitter cold, wind, and outages in some areas are enough to remind folks about the importance of being prepared.

On Monday morning, the City of Frisco reported icy road conditions after an irrigation pipe burst along Main Street not far from Toyota Stadium.

In a post on Facebook, the City of Frisco said, “The section of Main Street, between Dallas Pkwy. & the railroad tracks is slick after an irrigation pipe burst. Crews are sanding, so please use caution. Stay warm and safe everyone!”

CoServ Electric crews had a busy start to the week after thousands of customers in areas including Collin County were left without electricity.

In a separate post on Facebook, the City of Frisco said, “POWER OUTAGE - CoServ is reporting power outages impacting about 1,400 customers within an area bordered by Main St., Legacy Dr., Stonebrook Pkwy., and FM423. CoServ shares restoration is expected around 9 a.m. this morning. Thank you for your patience.”

Just before 10 a.m. Monday, the city said the affected number of customers dropped to 150.

“A revised, restoration timeline for those customers is now 10:30 a.m. Thank you for your continued patience. Stay safe everyone,” the City of Frisco said on Facebook.

In Tarrant County, ERCOT reported a total of 283 customers affected and 888,103 customers served during outages as the cold air mass settled over the area.

Susan Shaw visited her local hardware store to help winterize her mother’s home in Hurst.

“My mother is 88,” Shaw said. “So, I went by her house to check on her that she had her faucets covered, and she did not. So, I ran down to the store to grab them for her.”

Shaw purchased four faucet covers at less than $5 each.

“Even if it's a false alarm, it’s a few bucks to save, literally thousands, tens of thousands of dollars,” Shaw said. “I also have an insurance agency, and I handle it from the other side all the time.”

Steve Quintanilla, is the assistant manager at Jabo's Ace Hardware in Hurst. He said customers poured in over the weekend.

“We sold probably about 30 boxes of faucet covers,” Quintanilla said.

Quintanilla said there is still time to prepare as morning hard freezes are expected all week and winter precipitation is likely by the end of the week.

“We've been selling a few gloves. Some de-icer and fire logs have been selling propane. We've been filling a lot of propane bottles as well,” Quintanilla said.

Carbon monoxide detectors and smoke alarms are also an item customers should consider, Quintanilla said.

“A lot of times people start they put their heaters on or they'll slide their stoves. They don't realize that there's gases coming out of that. And if something stops, you're getting gas inside your house, and you could potentially die from it. I mean, it's so important to have that sort of stuff to protect yourself and your house,” Quintanilla said.

Quintanilla also recommends that people seal any cracks around windows.

In addition to faucet covers, Quintanilla said there is a colorful item customers have consistently inquired about.

“Today we've had we've probably sold about ten sleds. People have been buying our sleds already,” Quintanilla said. “They're getting ready for Thursday snow or Friday snow. But we've been selling sleds like crazy today.”

“I just came to get a sled,” Ryan Maozac said. “I want to take my son sledding.”

North Texas could begin to see a winter mix as early as Thursday morning with a possible transition to snow during the day Thursday.

Watch the latest forecast here.