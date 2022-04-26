North Texan Killed in New York Helicopter Crash

A North Texas man was one of two people killed in a medical helicopter crash in New York on Tuesday.

The men were on a training mission when they crashed in Genesee County, New York.

Stewart Dietrick lived in Prosper and worked for Bell Helicopter.

Dietrick was in New York for annual training.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

James Sauer of New York also died in the crash.

Bell released a statement to the Buffalo News saying in part: "All of us at Bell are extremely saddened to hear the news of the accident that resulted in the loss of two pilots, including one of our Bell teammates."

The cause of the crash is under investigation.