North Texan Guy Reffitt Expected To Be Sentenced Monday for Role in U.S. Capitol Riot

The North Texas man who was found guilty earlier this year of taking part in the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. capitol is expected to be sentenced to prison Monday.

Guy Reffitt, of Wylie, was convicted in March of several charges including storming the U.S. Capitol with a holstered handgun, obstructing Congress' joint session to certify the Electoral College vote on Jan. 6, 2021, interfering with police officers who were guarding the Capitol, and of threatening his two teenage children if they reported him to law enforcement after the attack.

According to a criminal complaint, Reffitt is a member of a militia group, the Texas Three Percenters, and told his family he went to the Capitol to “protect the country.”

Judge Dabney Freidrich on Monday said that under sentencing guidelines Reffitt should be facing 87-108 months in prison.

The DOJ is asking for a sentence higher than the guideline range. The Justice Department said Reffitt should receive 15 years in prison for his role and prosecutors wanted to add what's called a "terrorism enhancement" that would nearly triple his time behind bars because they said he was "planning to overtake our government."

Freidrich denied the sentencing enhancement for domestic terror and for possession of a gun during the crime on Monday saying there were previous cases where defendants committed very violent assaults and possessed weapons and they were not given that enhancement.

Freidrich agreed with the government that Reffitt should receive a sentencing enhancement for extensive scope, planning, or preparation but that he should not be treated too harshly for pleading not guilty and exercising his constitutional right to a trial.

“He did drive halfway across the country with another person,” Assistant US Attorney Jeffrey Nestler said of Reffitt’s planning for Jan. 6. "The defendant intended to go to the Capitol from the time he was in Texas."

Freidrich said she would consider each enhancement sought by prosecutors critically and declined to grant a request to add an "aggravating role" enhancement based on Reffitt's leadership during the riot.

"To make him out to be the leader who, but for him, individuals were not going to go to the Capitol, or for that matter, storm the Capitol, I think is a stretch,” she said.

Reffitt's wife Nicole and two daughters were seen entering the U.S. District Court in Washington D.C. Monday morning. In March, Nicole Reffitt said her husband was being used as an example by the government but on Monday only told reporters outside the courthouse that she was excited to see her husband's face.

When asked if her son Jackson was present she said she hadn't spoken to him today.

Jackson testified in March that his father threatened him and his sister after he drove home from Washington and said they would be traitors if they reported him to authorities. Jackson testified his father told them "traitors get shot" and he used a cellphone app to secretly record his father boasting about his role in the riot.

Jackson said he was terrified by the threat, but his mother and sister said the comments were taken out of context.

On Christmas Eve 2020, less than two weeks before the riot, Jackson initially contacted the FBI to report concerns about his father's behavior and increasingly worrisome rhetoric. But the FBI didn't respond until Jan. 6, after the riot erupted.