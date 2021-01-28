capitol riot

Wylie Man Officially Indicted on Three Charges After Capitol Riot

A Wylie man made headlines after being arrested for his alleged role in the riot at the U.S. Capitol. When Guy Reffitt returned home, the FBI said he threatened his family if they turned him in. For the first time, his family is speaking out about the incident.

A Grand Jury officially indicted a Wylie man on Thursday after his part in the riots at the U.S. Capitol on January 6.

Guy Reffitt was arrested on January 16 and the FBI found two firearms in his house which he allegedly took with him to Washington. He is charged with unlawful entry for being at the U.S. Capitol and obstruction of justice for threatening his family to prevent them from talking.

According to a criminal complaint, Reffitt is a member of a militia extremist group and told his family he went to the Capitol to “protect the country.”

The FBI complaint included seven still photographs taken from Reuters video and broadcast on FOX News that investigators said showed Reffitt outside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 flushing his eyes with water while wearing a tactical vest and a black helmet. Investigators said they compared those photos with his Texas driver's license photo to verify his identity.

On Thursday, Reffitt was indicted on three charges, including Obstruction of an Official Proceeding and Aiding and Abetting, Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds, and Obstruction of Justice - Hindering Communication Through Physical Force or Threat of Physical Force.

Reffitt remains in the Fannin County Jail without bond.

