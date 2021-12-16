North Richland Hills

North Richland Hills Police Officer Injured in Overnight Crash

Metro

A North Richland Hills police officer is in stable condition after a crash on Wednesday night.

According to the North Richland Hills Police Department, the officer was involved in an accident at the intersection of Davis Boulevard and Mid Cities Boulevard just before midnight.

Police said the officer had to be extracted from his vehicle and was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The other individual involved in the crash was transported to another nearby hospital to be evaluated, police said.

According to police, both the officer and the other person involved in the crash are in stable condition.

Police said traffic in both directions on Davis were diverted onto Mid Cities a a result of the crash.

The accident is still being investigated by the department's crash scene investigators, police said.

