North Richland Hills Police Investigate Fatal Overnight Shooting Tuesday

An adult male is currently in custody as a person of interest in the shooting

A man is dead and another is in custody following a shooting in North Richland Hills on Tuesday morning, police say.

According to the North Richland Hills Police Department, officers were called to reports of shots fired near Davis at Boulevard 26 shortly after 2:30 a.m.

Police said when officers arrived, they located an adult male victim with apparent gunshot wounds.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

According to police, an adult male is currently in custody as a person of interest in the shooting.

Criminal investigations processed the evidence at the scene, and the Tarrant County Medical Examiner will identify the victim after notifying the family.

