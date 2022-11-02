Nonprofits to Reimburse Parents, Help Provide Childcare on Election Day

With early voting turnout across the Lone Star State trailing numbers seen at this point in 2020, all eyes are on Election Day, including what barriers could keep some North Texans from making their voices heard.

Politisit, a non-partisan nonprofit focused on getting parents and caretakers involved in civics, began providing free drop-in care for parents headed to the polls in 2020.

The group now helps cover the costs of childcare while parents leave to vote or take part in civic activities, provided the request is approved and requested within 72 hours of the event.

"We think that parents' voices and families' voices are super important in our communities and that the best way to do so is to help them be more involved,” said Politisit Executive Director Emily Teixeira. "When everybody participates, and when everybody casts a ballot, we have a better, stronger democracy."

SMU Political Science Professor Matthew Wilson said people are often deterred from voting due to barriers like work and family obligations or transportation to and from the polls

Wilson said those affected by such barriers are likely a small percentage of the electorate, but that in a close race a few votes can make a difference.

"It's not so much, will the Democrats or Republicans gain or lose when people are deterred from going to the polls. But rather, what is the mix of voices that both parties will take into account in deciding how to position themselves and their candidates?" Wilson said.