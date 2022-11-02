Tarrant County Elections Office Responds to Letter Circulated Among Voters About Early Voting ‘Anomalies'

Tarrant County elections officials are advising voters to ignore a letter circulated about early voting in Fort Worth’s Stop Six neighborhood.

The letter does not name a group, but the author of it claims to be a person belonging to a group “investigating the integrity of local elections.” It goes on to say there are “anomalies” in data and wanted to confirm whether the recipient voted at the Griffin Poly Sub-Courthouse in Fort Worth’s Stop Six neighborhood, according to a photo of the letter shared by the county elections administration.

“There are an unusually high number of people that live in our neighborhood, traveling to the Stop 6 area to vote when there are many Early Voting sites between here and there,” the letter reads.

In a series of tweets Tuesday night, the Tarrant County Elections Administration clarified voters can vote at any open polling location in Tarrant County during early voting and Election Day. The department also reminded the public, people voting in person are asked to show ID. There are also clerks at all 50 locations who have been recruited by lists provided by both political parties.

“I just think it’s looking for trouble that’s not there,” Tarrant County Elections Administrator Heider Garcia said, referring to the letter. “There’s no other way to describe it. It’s nonsense. Why would you question why someone would vote where they work?”

Garcia told NBC 5 Wednesday, he’s unsure how many people may have received this letter. The letters were believed to be hand-delivered to some, he said.

“That’s like saying, we’re going to cut off your credit card because you went to a gas station five miles away from your home when you had one right next door. Whatever you choose to do in your day, whatever your convenience is to obtain a service, that’s up to you. We’re glad people have a choice,” he said, referring to the letter.

Katherine Parker of Fort Worth voted at the Griffin Poly Subcourthouse in Fort Worth on Wednesday and she said she felt her vote was secure.

“The process was very good. The people were very generous and it’s the same every time I come. Come with a smile, and I leave with a smile,” she said.

Early voting ends Nov. 4. Election Day is Nov. 8.