Nonprofit accepting applications for veterans looking for housing help

A national nonprofit offers a way to help veterans navigate the challenging housing market.

Operation Homefront accepts applications from veterans and their families to live in their homes through their Transitional Veterans Housing program for two to three years and receive financial counseling.

Coordinators say that the money the families pay in rent during their stay will be returned when they graduate and purchase their own home. Since 2018, Operation Homefront's THV program has helped 27 families buy homes.

"I was able to pay off a car and still had enough to move into my home. And a lot of people said buying a home was a lot of headaches, but it was painless for us because we were educated by Operation Homefront," said veteran and program graduate Dandee Ajayi.

"Our military families transitioning out are really struggling to integrate themselves back into their communities that they've worked so hard to protect and establish housing in safe and affordable areas," said Amber Goodwin, the housing coordinator for Operation Homefront.

Veterans must be within three years of discharge and have served honorably.

Operation Homefront has three homes in Crowley and Fort Worth and is preparing to open a fourth. Learn more here.