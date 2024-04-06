No kidding, Fort Worth Botanic Garden's new landscape crew is a herd of goats

The Fort Worth Botanic Garden has a new cleaning crew, you could call them the "Greatest Of All Time."

The botanical garden is hosting a small herd of goats through April 15 to help them clean up an invasive plant species in the Native Texas Boardwalk area.

It's a management strategy commonly known as "goat-scaping." Goat herd grazing is a management strategy already practiced by nature centers, airports, ranches, and private residences in Texas and other states.

The grazing goats will help cut back on the manhours dedicated to managing the invasive species, and since motorized heavy equipment isn't used emissions are reduced and the gardens stay quiet for visitors.

Guests can check out the borrowed band of goats during regular garden hours.

A special goat herder will monitor the goats 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The goats stay will be part of a research program for scientists from the Botanic Research Institute of Texas (BRIT). The Horticulture and Research teams, and an undergraduate student intern, will collect data during this pilot project to determine whether goat grazing is a viable option for long-term management of the gardens.