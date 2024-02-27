Watch: Arlington Police herd a large group of escaped goats

Things got hairy when Arlington Police responded to an interesting call Tuesday morning when someone reported a large herd of goats had escaped from their enclosure.

The City of Arlington has partnered with Open Space Development to bring hundreds of goats to the Crystal Canyon Natural Area to help clear the underbrush and invasive plants from the park.

Things got a little out of hoof (and hand) when a large herd escaped and was found wandering around Brown Boulevard and Winding Hollow Lane.

Police were able to take the situation by the horns, working to get all the goats rounded up and all the herd was found unharmed.