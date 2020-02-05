Dallas

No Injuries Reported After Fire at North Oak Cliff High-Rise

A two-alarm fire at a Dallas high-rise was reportedly caused by a motorized wheelchair

Firefighters responded Wednesday morning to reports of smoke seen coming from an upper floor of a high-rise building in North Oak Cliff.

Dallas Fire-Rescue units responded shortly before 6:30 a.m. to a fire alarm at the Cliff Manor high-rise at 2423 Fort Worth Avenue.

The first responding fire units reported seeing smoke from the 10th or 11th floor of the 11-story high-rise.

Upon reaching the upper floor where the smoke was seen, firefighters reported the fire was out.

The fire reportedly originated from a wheelchair and was extinguished when the sprinklers came on.

No one was evacuated from the building and there were no reports of injuries.

No other information was immediately available.

