Fort Worth

No Injuries After Large Fire Spreads in East Fort Worth Apartment Building: FD

Investigators are working to determine what sparked the fire.

By Brian Roth

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Multiple families are forced from their homes after a fire consumed an apartment building in East Fort Worth Wednesday morning.

FIrefighters were called at about 1:15 a.m. to a 2-story apartment complex along the 1400 block of Vanderbilt Street West, where they found flames shooting from one of the buildings. The fire was so heavy that crews were forced to call in for extra help, Fort Worth fire spokesman Mike Drivdahl said.

Drivdahl said a total of 12 units were damaged by the fire. The Red Cross is helping the residents whose homes are no longer accessible.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus 21 hours ago

COVID-19 Case Tracker: What We Know About Cases in DFW, Around Texas

Fort Worth 25 mins ago

Plays, Performances Can Begin Again Wednesday in Texas

Despite the severity of the fire, no injuries have been reported, Drivdahl said, noting that the residents were likely sleeping when the fire ignited. "That's why smoke detectors are so important. Those extra seconds can make a big difference," he said.

Investigators are working to determine what sparked the fire.

This article tagged under:

Fort WorthTarrant CountyFort Worth Fire Department
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us