No Injuries After Large Fire Spreads in East Fort Worth Apartment Building: FD

Multiple families are forced from their homes after a fire consumed an apartment building in East Fort Worth Wednesday morning.

FIrefighters were called at about 1:15 a.m. to a 2-story apartment complex along the 1400 block of Vanderbilt Street West, where they found flames shooting from one of the buildings. The fire was so heavy that crews were forced to call in for extra help, Fort Worth fire spokesman Mike Drivdahl said.

Drivdahl said a total of 12 units were damaged by the fire. The Red Cross is helping the residents whose homes are no longer accessible.

Despite the severity of the fire, no injuries have been reported, Drivdahl said, noting that the residents were likely sleeping when the fire ignited. "That's why smoke detectors are so important. Those extra seconds can make a big difference," he said.

Investigators are working to determine what sparked the fire.