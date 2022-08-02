No Injuries After Fire Ignites in Historic Prosper Church

Firefighters in Prosper are investigating what caused a fire to ignite Tuesday inside a historic church building.

The fire was reported at about 1:45 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church of Prosper located on the 400 block of Coleman Street.

A town news release said crews from Frisco, Celina, McKinney, Little Elm and Aubrey helped Propser Fire-Rescue get the fire under control.

There were no reports of anyone inside the building and no one was hurt, the news release said.

The First Presbyterian Church of Prosper was built in 1892 and has been in its current location since 1902 and was designated as a historic structure by the Texas Historical Commission in 2012.