No evidence of gunfire, explosive devices found at Hulen Mall

Police responded to a call of a possible threat in Fort Worth on Sunday evening.

According to the Fort Worth Fire Department, just before 5:30 p.m., they received multiple calls of an active shooter and bomb threat at Hulen Mall.

Upon arrival, officers and fire personnel quickly began the search for casualties and canvased the mall for the

threat.

FWFD says no patients were located.

"We believe that what people thought were gunshots was actually the sound of people slamming doors as they were fleeing the building," said the department in a statement to NBC 5.

As of 7 p.m., police say they did not find anything that would lead them to believe a shooting took place or any explosive devices were placed in the building. Two explosive canine units swept the mall, along with other bomb/arson teams with the fire department.

Both fire and police personnel will remain on the scene to investigate further.

