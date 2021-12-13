UT Health San Antonio

‘Be Well Texas,' New Virtual Program For Addiction Recovery, Launches

Be Well Texas is the first of its kind in Texas with a no-pay option

By Bianca Castro

NBCUniversal, Inc.

A new statewide addiction medicine treatment option, Be Well Texas, has launched virtual services for those seeking recovery from substance use disorders and mental health challenges.

In partnership with UT Health San Antonio, services are delivered under the supervision of board-certified physicians in addiction medicine and psychiatry.

They include substance use disorder assessment, psychiatric evaluation, evidence-based counseling, medication management, peer recovery support, case management, and pharmacy and lab services throughout Texas.

Be Well Texas is the first addiction medicine virtual clinic established by UT Health San Antonio and is the first of its kind in Texas with a no-pay option.

"This is the type of care that maybe, normally, wouldn't be accessible to individuals with limited resources. Our goal is really to ensure that your ability to pay is not a factor or an issue for you to get really good care," said program director Karla Ramirez.

Solutions like the Be Well Texas virtual clinic are urgently needed as the COVID-19 pandemic exacerbates the opioid crisis.

Many people suffering from addiction remain in isolation and have been cut off from traditional support networks.

  • To get started or to refer a family member or patient, visit here.
  • To learn more about Be Well Texas, visit here.

This article tagged under:

UT Health San AntonioSan Antoniomental healthaddiction servicesdrug addiction
