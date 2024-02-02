New trash carts for Arlington residents as city rolls out automated collection system

New trash carts will be rolled out to Arlington residents starting on Feb. 5.

The change comes after the City of Arlington announced it will be switching to a once-per-week automated trash cart service.

According to the city website, the transition is because manual trash collection services can no longer service cities the size of Arlington because of poor working conditions.

"This is mostly because the job is very physical and exposes workers to extreme heat and cold, contractors are unable to attract and retain enough workers," the website reads. "Trash carts will help to better preserve the public health and keep neighborhoods cleaner."

Cart delivery schedules and the start of automated services vary based on your recycling days. To find out when your cart will be delivered and automated pickup will begin for you, you can click here.

Residents' current recycling day will become the same day trash and brush and bulk will be picked up.

The new carts can fit about 10 kitchen-sized trash bags, according to the city. In addition, you can still put out a dozen 30-gallon bags of yard waste, two cubic yards of bulky items and a recycling cart for your recyclables.

For people with mobility challenges or visual impairments, you can receive door-side accommodation. You can visit the city website to request accommodation and to find more information.