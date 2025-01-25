Ellis County

New program offers more healthcare options in Ellis County

The physician residency program at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Waxahachie is designed to teach, as well as treat, during a doctor shortage in rural areas.

By Bianca Castro

NBC Universal, Inc.

A new medical program in Waxahachie is designed to teach, as well as treat, during a doctor shortage in rural areas.

Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Waxahachie launched a physician residency program for family medicine this summer.

Streaming 24/7: Watch NBC 5 local news and weather for free wherever you are

This new program will train more physicians to provide additional access to healthcare while helping alleviate the shortage of primary care physicians in Ellis County.

Arber Nuhaj, MD, Family Medicine Residency Director at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Waxahachie says statistics show one doctor for every 2,4000 Ellis County residents.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

For comparision, the doctor-patient ratio in Dallas County is 1:1500.

Following graduation from medical school, newly licensed physicians go through post-graduate training in a specialty of their choice at hospitals across the nation.

Dr. Nuhaj says many times, doctors stay in the community of their residency after completing the program.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Spirit Airlines 15 hours ago

Spirit Airlines updates dress code policy, bans offensive or revealing clothing

Health 19 hours ago

Flu cases rise sharply as RSV wanes, doctors stress vigilance

Chelsie Riley, MD, Family Medicine Resident at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Waxahachie is one of four residents in the program.

"They're so grateful to be able to get in to see us, to take care of these chronic diseases and illnesses that they've been dealing with for years but haven't had the resources," said Dr. Riley.

The Texas Department of State Health Services expects the shortage of physicians in Texas will continue to increase through 2032.

This article tagged under:

Ellis County
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us