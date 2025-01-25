A new medical program in Waxahachie is designed to teach, as well as treat, during a doctor shortage in rural areas.

Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Waxahachie launched a physician residency program for family medicine this summer.

This new program will train more physicians to provide additional access to healthcare while helping alleviate the shortage of primary care physicians in Ellis County.

Arber Nuhaj, MD, Family Medicine Residency Director at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Waxahachie says statistics show one doctor for every 2,4000 Ellis County residents.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

For comparision, the doctor-patient ratio in Dallas County is 1:1500.

Following graduation from medical school, newly licensed physicians go through post-graduate training in a specialty of their choice at hospitals across the nation.

Dr. Nuhaj says many times, doctors stay in the community of their residency after completing the program.

Chelsie Riley, MD, Family Medicine Resident at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Waxahachie is one of four residents in the program.

"They're so grateful to be able to get in to see us, to take care of these chronic diseases and illnesses that they've been dealing with for years but haven't had the resources," said Dr. Riley.

The Texas Department of State Health Services expects the shortage of physicians in Texas will continue to increase through 2032.