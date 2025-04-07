Midlothian

Midlothian police ask for public's help in year-old homicide

No arrests announced after a man was shot multiple times inside a home more than a year ago

By Lauren Harper

Midlothian police are continuing their investigation into a fatal shooting that took place last year, and are asking for the public's help.

Midlothian patrol officers responded to reports of a shooting at about 8:56 p.m. on March 5, 2024, in the 500 block of Chelsea Drive. Authorities said a 911 caller reported a man had been shot inside a home.

Police said once on the scene, they found an unresponsive man with multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim, later identified as 25-year-old Midlothian resident Choyce Redmon, was taken to the Midlothian Methodist Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

Multiple witnesses reported seeing a dark-colored luxury sedan leaving the home, police said.

Authorities said they believe this was a targeted attack. Police did not release a potential motive or description of the shooter.

They are urging anyone with information to contact Detective Philip Siegler at 469-672-0057 or by cell at 945-271-8976, and said a reward may be available for tips leading to an arrest.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Ellis County Crime Stoppers at 972-937-7297 for a potential cash prize for information leading to a felony arrest.

