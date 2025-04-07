Fort Worth

Dead body found near train tracks in east Fort Worth, police say

By Lauren Harper

NBC 5 News

A person was found dead near the train tracks along Tension Drive on Sunday, Fort Worth police say.

Officers were called after someone spotted a dead body lying near the railroad tracks.

Police said they don't believe the victim was hit by a train, and do not believe foul play was involved.

Authorities said the medical examiner has yet to determine the cause of death. Police did not release the victim's identity.

An investigation is ongoing.

