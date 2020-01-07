New Fuel Pump Sticker Gives Texas Drivers Three Ways to Share Complaints

The Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation, which now oversees the state's motor fuels program, revealed a new fuel pump sticker Tuesday that will make it easier for consumers to report problems to the state.

Mike Arismendez, deputy executive director of the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation, said the sticker is Texas-shaped and contains information consumers can use to report suspected credit card skimmers or other issues at thousands of Texas fuel pumps, including gas quality or volume dispensed.

Information on the sticker includes the federal and state tax obligation charged in each gallon of gas, but also three easy ways consumers can reach officials to report concerns -- by phone, on the internet or through the use of a QR code.

NBC 5 News

The sticker also warns drivers to be aware of their surroundings, check the pump for tampering to avoid card skimmers and to report issues to the TDLR. Drivers are also reminded to, of course, "Drive Friendly, the Texas Way!"

“The new stickers reflect our agency’s commitment to consumer protection and safety. We hope that this reminder that consumers, vendors and TDLR are partners in protecting fuel pumps will resonate with everyone,” said TDLR Executive Director Brian Francis. “Motor fuels make the Texas economy prosper. We want to make the process as safe and secure as possible.”

Oversight of the state's Motor Fuels Program was transferred to the TDLR from the Department of Agriculture last fall due to legislation approved during the 86th session.