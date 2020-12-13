New Dallas Coffee Shop Hires Formerly Incarcerated Moms in Need of New Start

A new coffee shop that seeks to help transform the lives of formerly incarcerated moms will open this week in Dallas.

Well Grounded Coffee Community, a faith-based coffee shop put together by Dallas nonprofit Exodus Ministries, is set to open Monday in Far East Dallas.

“Certainly their lives are being transformed. Our lives are being transformed by the process,” said Natalie Huscheck, a co-founder of Well Grounded Coffee Community.

Natasha Weir and Maricela Espinosa were hired as new baristas.

“It allows them to take a giant step away from their past that could potentially be, for a lot of people who are needing second chances, a ball and chain," said Natalie Huscheck's husband, Michael Huscheck. "We’re looking to cut that off of them. I think this is going to set them free."

Weir and Espinosa worked hard to get the coffee shop ready for opening day," Huscheck said.

The Huschecks said the women were inspirations for anyone who could use a second chance.

“We’re starting with two, and we’re super excited just to be starting, but even the two of these ladies are praying and hoping for the next hire and to help more women like they have already been helped,” Natalie Huscheck said.

The coffee shop’s soft opening is Monday at 8 a.m. A grand opening, with the full menu, is planned for Monday, Dec. 28.

The shop’s co-founders said they hope to expand, with plans to hire one or two more women in January.