Neighbors in South Fort Worth fed up with street takeovers

Around 10:30 Sunday night, neighbors near the 3100 block of Hemphill Street were kept awake by screeching tires and revving engines.

“Sunday was pretty intense,” Sharon Smith said.

Fort Worth Police said they received calls for a street takeover on Hemphill and Berry St.

Witnesses told NBC 5 more than 20 spectators circled the intersection as several cars took turns to do donuts. The intersection has two city traffic cameras. NBC 5 requested a copy of the images to the Fort Worth Police Department however, according to the spokesperson, it is not clear if they are able to release the video.

Smith, who moved into the neighborhood two months ago, said street takeovers have become a usual Sunday headache.

“The first time I heard it, it almost sounded like they were going to hit somebody because it was so, like, intense. And, I had probably been here, like, two weeks,” Smith said.

Smith said she called 9-1-1 to make a report, however, does not know if any arrests were made.

During Sunday’s incident, she decided to stay quiet and hide out in her bedroom.

"I was vegged out on the sofa in the living room which faces the front street," Smith said. "I didn't open the door because I was afraid. And then, I decided, you know, you could get hit, go to your back bedroom. As I'm walking to the back bedroom, I heard a gunshot, one. I got freaked out, turned off all the lights, went into the back bedroom."

Another witness said they also heard one gunshot and saw a crowd scramble.

While police said they did not have information on the alleged gunshot, they confirmed multiple arrests were made.

Dylan Salinas, 19-years-old was arrested and charged with reckless driving, according to police.

According to police records, 19-year-old Christopher Mungia was arrested and charged with two counts: evading arrest detention with vehicle and reckless driving.

Three other 19-year-olds, Kimberly Colotl, Abigail Martinez, and Francisco Silva were arrested and charged with one count of spectating at a street race of reckless driving exhibition.

Smith said she has questions for police’s approach to helping prevent crowds from gathering and blocking roads.

“Are we not important enough for you guys to take this serious,” Smith said. “I shouldn't be afraid to sit in my living room and watch TV because (they) want to race.”

NBC 5 asked Fort Worth Police if there are plans to increase patrol in the area over the weekend. They have not responded.