Need Water? Here's Where To Go in Fort Worth

Five distribution sites have been set up to help residents in north Fort Worth who have been impacted by the boil water notice or are experiencing water shutoffs.

Late Wednesday afternoon, city officials announced four Fort Worth fire stations were open to distribute water:

Station 9, 2575 Polaris Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76137

Station 31, 4209 Longstraw Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76137

Station 37, 4721 Ray White Road, Keller, TX 76248

Station 38, 13280 Park Vista Blvd., Fort Worth, TX 76248

Residents can also pick up water at this school location:

Trinity Springs Middle School (Keller ISD), 3350 Keller Hicks Road, Fort Worth, TX 76244.

Sites opened at 5 p.m. Wednesday and closed at 7 p.m. Starting Thursday, distribution will begin at 8 a.m. and will continue as long as supplies last.

Shortly after the announcement was made, Station 31 served several people who were in need of water. Brian Heffner of Fort Worth told NBC 5, trying to find bottled water has been near impossible.

“I went to Kroger, more than one Walmart. Every time I went it was either gone or literally I get there and one was being loaded into a cart. Last couple of days, it’s been real tough,” Heffner said.

Aaron Marsters is among those in Fort Worth who currently have no water.

“This means me, my two-year-old daughter, my wife can just survive tonight,” Marsters said. “We’re really excited.”

In an interview with NBC 5, a spokesperson for the city’s water department said the recent power outages affected their treatment facilities, which is why a boil water notice is in effect for more than 200,000 residents in north Fort Worth. Outages have also impacted their ability to push water into the distribution system, which is why some parts of the city have no water.

In a press release, city officials say they are working to secure additional water for distribution as quickly as possible. More locations are to be added.

The public is advised to call 817-392-1234 for additional water distribution locations. Because supplies are limited, each household is limited to one case.

When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, Fort Worth will notify customers that the water is safe for drinking water or human consumption.