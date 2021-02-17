winter storm

Need Warmth or Shelter at Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center? Here's What to Know

Kay Bailey Hutchinson convention center in downtown has become a resource spot for those in need

As temperatures plummeted to dangerous levels for residents and massive outages affected thousands, the Kay Bailey Hutchinson convention center in downtown became a resource spot for those in need.

While the convention center is also the site of a shelter for people who do not have a home, on the opposite site of the building, there is space separately for those who are just without heat for the night and need to stay warm. The convention center is also a vaccination hub, which is now closed due to the weather.

The quick-turn operations led to confusion about the difference between the shelter and warming center.

Tonight, many without power are trying to decide where to go. If you are thinking of going downtown to the convention center, learn what to know from our partners at the Dallas Morning News here.

