NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 Awarded 20 Lone Star Emmy Awards

The Lone Star Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences awarded NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 a combined total of 20 Lone Star Emmy® Awards, across several categories, during the 20th annual awards gala held on Saturday, November 12.
This year’s awards included “Overall Excellence” and “Investigative Report” for NBC 5, “Newscast Evening” and “Newscast Morning/Daytime” for Telemundo 39, and awards to both stations for their coverage of the Uvalde school shooting. NBC 5’s local, lifestyle show, Texas Today, also won three Lone Star Emmy® Awards.
“Receiving an ‘Overall Excellence’ award verifies the teamwork we strive for daily, to consistently put forth our best effort. Our journalists work together to tell meaningful stories impacting North Texans – in both English and Spanish language, and it is an honor to receive recognition from our industry peers at the Lone Star Emmy® Awards,” said Tom Ehlmann, NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 President and General Manager.
“Paper Tag Nation,” an ongoing NBC 5 Investigates' report that revealed how criminal groups infiltrated the state’s temporary license plate system and led to significant safety improvements at the Texas DMV, was awarded the “Investigative Report” Lone Star Emmy® for NBC 5.
Telemundo 39 was presented the “Continuing Coverage” Lone Star Emmy® Award for “Masacre a la inocencia”, monitoring and covering the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas and the weeks that followed.
“It takes a team of passionate and thorough anchors, reporters, photographers, producers, editors and technical directors to produce each newscast,” said Manuel Moreno, Telemundo 39 Assistant News Director. “Knowing you have a solid team that can depend on one another and understand the sensitivity of delivering the news is vital, especially when covering a developing story like the tragedy in Uvalde.”
“We take pride in our responsibility to serve our communities and it is humbling to see recognition go to many of the teams involved to make a greater impact,” added John Stone, NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 Vice President of News. “We are committed to reporting stories with fairness, accuracy and balance that resonate with our viewers, and we are proud of the dedication and hard work from our teams.”
Following is the full list of wins for NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth and Telemundo 39 Dallas-Fort Worth.
NBC 5 / KXAS Dallas-Fort Worth (9 Awards):
OVERALL EXCELLENCE
Look, Listen and Learn: The Voices That Moved Us
Tom Ehlmann, President/General Manager
BREAKING OR SPOT NEWS
Texas Tragedy: Uvalde School Shooting
Wendy Topletz, Producer
Vince Sims, Anchor
Brian Curtis, Reporter
Julie Fine, Reporter
Lizbeth Licon, Managing Editor
Cynthia Garcia, Assignment Editor
Allie Spillyards, Reporter
INVESTIGATIVE REPORT
Paper Tag Nation
Eva Parks, Investigative Producer
Scott Friedman, Investigative Reporter
Jose Sanchez, Photographer
NEWS SPECIAL
Crossroads: Botham's Legacy
Larry Collins, Producer/Writer/Host
Kevin Williams, Photojournalist/Editor
Bonnie Moon, Producer
Valerie Guyton, Producer
Charles Johnson, Editor
BUSINESS / CONSUMER - NEWS
The SpaceX Effect - Brownsville
Brian Curtis, Reporter
Michael Ortiz, Photojournalist/Editor
HUMAN INTEREST - NEWS (SINGLE SHIFT)
Dear God, Please Make Them Be Nice to Him
Noelle Walker, Reporter/Producer
JesseRey Huerta, Photojournalist/Editor
ENTERTAINMENT - SHORT FORM OR LONG FORM CONTENT
Texas Today Celebrates National Music in Our Schools Month
Everardo Huerta, Senior Producer
Jessica Grose, Executive Producer
MILITARY - SHORT FORM OR LONG FORM CONTENT
Texas Today Honors Veterans with Different Abilities at Adaptive Training Foundation
Jessica Grose, Executive Producer
Amy Sillan, Executive Creative Director
Steve Lemonds, Videographer/Editor
TALENT - COMMENTATOR / EDITORIALIST / PERFORMER / NARRATOR / PROGRAM HOST
Blessings Of 9 Days in a Costa Rican Hospital – Kristin Dickerson, Texas Today
Kristin Dickerson, Host
Telemundo 39 / KXTX Dallas-Fort Worth (11 Awards):
NEWSCAST - EVENING - LARGER MARKETS (1-25)
El paso de los 10 tornados
Jaqueline Haidar, News Producer
Manuel Moreno, Assistant News Director
Joanna Sample, Assignments Desk
Georgina González-Campo, Executive Producer
Luis E. Cordero, APC Director
Pedro Guerrero, Reporter
NEWSCAST - MORNING/DAYTIME - LARGER MARKETS (1-25)
Viviendo el frío extremo desde la cabina de Jackie
Jacckie Guevara, News Producer
Martha Minjárez, Reporter
Alexis Orengo Ayala, Meteorologist
Pedro Guerrero, Anchor
BREAKING OR SPOT NEWS
Tiroteo activo en preparatoria
Analía Fiestas, Anchor
Jimena Fraga, Producer
Rudy Nieves, Reporter
Manuel Moreno, Assistant News Director
José Campos, Web Producer
CONTINUING COVERAGE
Masacre a la inocencia
Enrique Teuteló, Anchor
Norma García, Reporter
Martha Minjarez, Reporter
Jan Gines, Editor
Gerly Diaz, Producer
Karen A. Ramírez, Editor
Luis E. Cordero, APC DIRECTOR
Jacelin Gutierrez, Senior Producer
Lizbeth Licon, Managing Editor
Cynthia García, Assignment Desk Editor
Manuel Moreno, Assistant News Director
Georgina Martínez, Executive Producer
NEWS FEATURE - LIGHT FEATURE
De sueño a realidad: Inmigrante salvadoreña sobresale en Texas
José Campos, Reporter
José D Orsini, Photographer/Editor
Lizbeth Licon, Managing Editor
ARTS / ENTERTAINMENT - NEWS
Adiós a Vicente Fernandez
Norma García, Reporter
BUSINESS / CONSUMER - NEWS
Sin dinero y sin títulos
Martha Minjárez, Reporter
HUMAN INTEREST - NEWS (SINGLE SHIFT)
Retos en la vida las llevan a lograr el sueño americano
José Campos, Reporter/Producer
José D Orsini, Photographer/Editor
Lizbeth Licon, Managing Editor
Georgina Gonzalez-Campo, Executive Producer
TALENT - ANCHOR – NEWS/WEATHER
The Reel Texas Duet
Norma Garcia, News Anchor
Enrique Teuteló, News Anchor
LIVE NEWS PRODUCER
Live News Producer
Gerly Díaz, News Producer
EDITOR
The Boris Editor 5.0
Arnaldo Gines, Editor
NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 are co-located in The Studios at DFW. The television station duopoly works closely together to leverage their collective strengths and resources to better serve viewers – both Spanish and English-speaking – in North Texas.
For complete details on all of the winners and categories, please access The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences Lone Star Chapter’s official 2022 Lone Star Emmy Awardees list here.
About NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth / KXAS
NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth / KXAS is the NBCUniversal Local station serving the communities of North Texas with quality local news, weather forecasts, consumer and investigative reports and sports and entertainment programming across all platforms, including the station’s dedicated website NBCDFW.com, its mobile app, social media channels and on COZI TV (Digital 5.2), LX News (Digital 5.3), and Oxygen (Digital 5.4), the station’s multicast channels.
About Telemundo 39 / KXTX
Telemundo 39 / KXTX is Telemundo’s local television station serving the Spanish-speaking community throughout North Texas. Owned by NBCUniversal, Telemundo 39 delivers award-winning local breaking news, weather, entertainment, and sports programming across a variety of platforms, including on air, online at Telemundo39.com, via mobile and social media channels, and on TeleXitos (Digital 39.2), the station’s multicast channel.