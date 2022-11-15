NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 Awarded 20 Lone Star Emmy Awards

The Lone Star Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences awarded NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 a combined total of 20 Lone Star Emmy® Awards, across several categories, during the 20th annual awards gala held on Saturday, November 12.

This year’s awards included “Overall Excellence” and “Investigative Report” for NBC 5, “Newscast Evening” and “Newscast Morning/Daytime” for Telemundo 39, and awards to both stations for their coverage of the Uvalde school shooting. NBC 5’s local, lifestyle show, Texas Today, also won three Lone Star Emmy® Awards.

“Receiving an ‘Overall Excellence’ award verifies the teamwork we strive for daily, to consistently put forth our best effort. Our journalists work together to tell meaningful stories impacting North Texans – in both English and Spanish language, and it is an honor to receive recognition from our industry peers at the Lone Star Emmy® Awards,” said Tom Ehlmann, NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 President and General Manager.

“Paper Tag Nation,” an ongoing NBC 5 Investigates' report that revealed how criminal groups infiltrated the state’s temporary license plate system and led to significant safety improvements at the Texas DMV, was awarded the “Investigative Report” Lone Star Emmy® for NBC 5.

Telemundo 39 was presented the “Continuing Coverage” Lone Star Emmy® Award for “Masacre a la inocencia”, monitoring and covering the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas and the weeks that followed.

“It takes a team of passionate and thorough anchors, reporters, photographers, producers, editors and technical directors to produce each newscast,” said Manuel Moreno, Telemundo 39 Assistant News Director. “Knowing you have a solid team that can depend on one another and understand the sensitivity of delivering the news is vital, especially when covering a developing story like the tragedy in Uvalde.”

“We take pride in our responsibility to serve our communities and it is humbling to see recognition go to many of the teams involved to make a greater impact,” added John Stone, NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 Vice President of News. “We are committed to reporting stories with fairness, accuracy and balance that resonate with our viewers, and we are proud of the dedication and hard work from our teams.”

Following is the full list of wins for NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth and Telemundo 39 Dallas-Fort Worth.

NBC 5 / KXAS Dallas-Fort Worth (9 Awards):

OVERALL EXCELLENCE

Look, Listen and Learn: The Voices That Moved Us

Tom Ehlmann, President/General Manager

BREAKING OR SPOT NEWS

Texas Tragedy: Uvalde School Shooting

Wendy Topletz, Producer

Vince Sims, Anchor

Brian Curtis, Reporter

Julie Fine, Reporter

Lizbeth Licon, Managing Editor

Cynthia Garcia, Assignment Editor

Allie Spillyards, Reporter

INVESTIGATIVE REPORT

Paper Tag Nation

Eva Parks, Investigative Producer

Scott Friedman, Investigative Reporter

Jose Sanchez, Photographer

NEWS SPECIAL

Crossroads: Botham's Legacy

Larry Collins, Producer/Writer/Host

Kevin Williams, Photojournalist/Editor

Bonnie Moon, Producer

Valerie Guyton, Producer

Charles Johnson, Editor

BUSINESS / CONSUMER - NEWS

The SpaceX Effect - Brownsville

Brian Curtis, Reporter

Michael Ortiz, Photojournalist/Editor

HUMAN INTEREST - NEWS (SINGLE SHIFT)

Dear God, Please Make Them Be Nice to Him

Noelle Walker, Reporter/Producer

JesseRey Huerta, Photojournalist/Editor

ENTERTAINMENT - SHORT FORM OR LONG FORM CONTENT

Texas Today Celebrates National Music in Our Schools Month

Everardo Huerta, Senior Producer

Jessica Grose, Executive Producer

MILITARY - SHORT FORM OR LONG FORM CONTENT

Texas Today Honors Veterans with Different Abilities at Adaptive Training Foundation

Jessica Grose, Executive Producer

Amy Sillan, Executive Creative Director

Steve Lemonds, Videographer/Editor

TALENT - COMMENTATOR / EDITORIALIST / PERFORMER / NARRATOR / PROGRAM HOST

Blessings Of 9 Days in a Costa Rican Hospital – Kristin Dickerson, Texas Today

Kristin Dickerson, Host

Telemundo 39 / KXTX Dallas-Fort Worth (11 Awards):

NEWSCAST - EVENING - LARGER MARKETS (1-25)

El paso de los 10 tornados

Jaqueline Haidar, News Producer

Manuel Moreno, Assistant News Director

Joanna Sample, Assignments Desk

Georgina González-Campo, Executive Producer

Luis E. Cordero, APC Director

Pedro Guerrero, Reporter

NEWSCAST - MORNING/DAYTIME - LARGER MARKETS (1-25)

Viviendo el frío extremo desde la cabina de Jackie

Jacckie Guevara, News Producer

Martha Minjárez, Reporter

Alexis Orengo Ayala, Meteorologist

Pedro Guerrero, Anchor

BREAKING OR SPOT NEWS

Tiroteo activo en preparatoria

Analía Fiestas, Anchor

Jimena Fraga, Producer

Rudy Nieves, Reporter

Manuel Moreno, Assistant News Director

José Campos, Web Producer

CONTINUING COVERAGE

Masacre a la inocencia

Enrique Teuteló, Anchor

Norma García, Reporter

Martha Minjarez, Reporter

Jan Gines, Editor

Gerly Diaz, Producer

Karen A. Ramírez, Editor

Luis E. Cordero, APC DIRECTOR

Jacelin Gutierrez, Senior Producer

Lizbeth Licon, Managing Editor

Cynthia García, Assignment Desk Editor

Manuel Moreno, Assistant News Director

Georgina Martínez, Executive Producer

NEWS FEATURE - LIGHT FEATURE

De sueño a realidad: Inmigrante salvadoreña sobresale en Texas

José Campos, Reporter

José D Orsini, Photographer/Editor

Lizbeth Licon, Managing Editor

ARTS / ENTERTAINMENT - NEWS

Adiós a Vicente Fernandez

Norma García, Reporter

BUSINESS / CONSUMER - NEWS

Sin dinero y sin títulos

Martha Minjárez, Reporter

HUMAN INTEREST - NEWS (SINGLE SHIFT)

Retos en la vida las llevan a lograr el sueño americano

José Campos, Reporter/Producer

José D Orsini, Photographer/Editor

Lizbeth Licon, Managing Editor

Georgina Gonzalez-Campo, Executive Producer

TALENT - ANCHOR – NEWS/WEATHER

The Reel Texas Duet

Norma Garcia, News Anchor

Enrique Teuteló, News Anchor

LIVE NEWS PRODUCER

Live News Producer

Gerly Díaz, News Producer

EDITOR

The Boris Editor 5.0

Arnaldo Gines, Editor

NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 are co-located in The Studios at DFW. The television station duopoly works closely together to leverage their collective strengths and resources to better serve viewers – both Spanish and English-speaking – in North Texas.

For complete details on all of the winners and categories, please access The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences Lone Star Chapter’s official 2022 Lone Star Emmy Awardees list here.

About NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth / KXAS

NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth / KXAS is the NBCUniversal Local station serving the communities of North Texas with quality local news, weather forecasts, consumer and investigative reports and sports and entertainment programming across all platforms, including the station’s dedicated website NBCDFW.com, its mobile app, social media channels and on COZI TV (Digital 5.2), LX News (Digital 5.3), and Oxygen (Digital 5.4), the station’s multicast channels.

About Telemundo 39 / KXTX

Telemundo 39 / KXTX is Telemundo’s local television station serving the Spanish-speaking community throughout North Texas. Owned by NBCUniversal, Telemundo 39 delivers award-winning local breaking news, weather, entertainment, and sports programming across a variety of platforms, including on air, online at Telemundo39.com, via mobile and social media channels, and on TeleXitos (Digital 39.2), the station’s multicast channel.