National Weather Service Issues Severe Thunderstorm Watch for North Texas

The National Weather Service issued Severe Thunderstorm Warnings for several North Texas counties as a line of strong, hail-producing storms powered through the area Wednesday morning.

NBC DFW viewers shared photos and videos showing golf ball-sized hail that fell in a line of storms in Mansfield, Duncanville and Cedar Hill.

At one point Wednesday morning, nearly 20,000 North Texas customers had lost power. By noon, most of those had been resolved.

Both Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport and Dallas Love Field reported ground stops as storms rolled through.

Cooler air was expected to arrive with a cold front Wednesday. The best chance for storms will be east of Dallas, where some strong to severe storms will be possible.

Thunderstorms return this weekend. There is a chance that some could be severe on Saturday, but it should clear out on Sunday.

