National 2-1-1 Day Celebrates Call Agents Who Connect Thousands to Critical Social Services

Saturday, Feb. 11 is National 2-1-1 Day. Across the nation, 2-1-1 call centers are celebrating hard-working staff and reminding people, especially those without internet access, that they can always make free and anonymous phone calls to 2-1-1 to get access to local social service agencies.

Leaders from the Dallas region 2-1-1 office released data showing their top 5 needs in 2022 were to help people with rent, electric bills, water bills, finding food pantries and finding help related to housing authorities.

Following the pandemic, calls for housing assistance started going down but due to inflation and rising housing costs, they're rising once again. Housing-related calls jumped from roughly 20 percent in 2021 to 33.5 percent in 2022.

"I know unemployment is low, but a lot of people in our community aren't able to make enough money to afford a place to live. And that's coming through in the calls we're getting," said Sharla Myers, the CEO of the Community Council of Greater Dallas.

Community Council of Dallas runs 2-1-1. The nonprofit also reported that motel bill payment assistance calls also went up in 2022, representing people who are living in hotels because they cannot afford rent or find an apartment. Their reports also show food pantry referrals went down from 2020 to 2021 and then increased again in 2022.

Myers says she anticipates an increase in calls for food assistance as emergency food stamps will be discounted at the end of this month.

To help expand capacity to help more callers, reduce wait times and address the need for more staff, the nonprofit is also launching its first-ever 2-1-1 Day Fundraiser. Myers issued a challenge and will match all donations up to $5,000. For example, if a donor gives $100, the CEO will provide $100. You can learn more about the fundraiser here.

“2-1-1 is successful because of a combination of compassionate and knowledgeable call agents, dedicated resource specialists, partnering non-profit and county agencies committed to serving our community, and every resident who calls us. With each phone call, our top priority is to ensure we have knowledge of the resources available to best support the needs of each caller," Myers wrote in a statement celebrating 2-1-1 Day.

If you or someone you know needs non-emergency help, they can call 2-1-1. Find a list of resources related to housing, crisis counseling, food, employment and more here. For emergency calls, please dial 9-1-1.