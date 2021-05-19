The death of an 18-year-old Benbrook High School student has been ruled a homicide, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office, but details surrounding the teen's death are still unknown.

Deputies with the Tarrant County Sheriff's Department found Leo David Pantalion injured when responding to a disturbance call at 3:15 a.m. Monday at a mobile home park in the 5100 block of Ben Day Murrin Road.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Pantalion, who was expected to graduate from high school next month, was transported from the unincorporated part of southwestern Tarrant County where he lived to John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth where he died the next morning.

Investigators have shared little information about Pantalion's injuries or what led to his death. However, according to the county medical examiner's office, Pantalion's death was the result of a crushing blow to the head and was ruled a homicide.

Officials with the sheriff's office said "detectives are collecting evidence and interviewing witnesses" and that "the investigation is ongoing and additional information will be released as it becomes available."

So far, no other details have been released and no arrests have been announced.

Anyone with information surrounding his death is asked to contact Tarrant County Detectives Garcia or Smith at 817-884-1305.