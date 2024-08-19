Fort Worth

3 adults, 2 children killed in crash on IH-35 in Fort Worth, roadways shut down for several hours

By NBCDFW Staff

A major crash in Fort Worth during the early morning hours on Monday left multiple people dead and parts of IH-35 and Loop 820 shut down for several hours.

According to the Fort Worth Police Department, shortly after midnight, a black Camaro traveling at a high rate of speed northbound on IH-35W rear-ended a sedan near the Seminary Exit. 

Police said the driver of the Camaro suffered serious injuries and was transported to a local hospital. 

Several occupants inside the sedan were killed during the crash, police said. MedStar officials said the individuals killed included three adults and two children.

Officials said the driver of the other vehicle is in good condition.

The northbound lanes of IH-35 were shut down from Loop 820 to Seminary for several hours. Loop 820 was also shut down to IH-35W, though service roads remain open.

Police are continuing to investigate this crash, and no arrests have been made at this time.

Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As developments unfold, elements of this story may change.

