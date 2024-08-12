Fort Worth Police Officer hit at scene where tractor-trailer crashed, caught fire

A Fort Worth Police officer was hit at the scene of an accident on Interstate 35 and Sycamore School Road Monday morning.

A tractor-trailer was exiting southbound I-35 onto Sycamore School Road at about 2:30 a.m. when the driver hit the guardrail.

The driver had minor injuries and was helped out of the vehicle by bystanders. Then the vehicle caught fire and spilled fuel, shutting down southbound I-35 and the service road, according to a report from Fort Worth Police Department.

At approximately 5:38 a.m., a Fort Worth Officer was struck by a vehicle that came through the accident scene. The officer was taken to John Peter Smith Hospital and their condition is unknown, said FWPD.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

I-35 and the service road will be shut down until further notice while officials clean the accident and for the ensuing investigation.

Check back and refresh this page for the latest updates.