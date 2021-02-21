Multiple People Injured in Southeast Dallas Crash, 21-Year-Old Man in Custody

A 21-year-old man is in custody and multiple people are injured after a crash in southeast Dallas early Sunday morning.

According to the Dallas County Sheriff's Department, deputies were dispatched to a major accident at the intersection of Westbound CF Hawn Freeway and St. Augustine Drive at approximately 1:06 a.m.

Officials said when deputies arrived, they saw multiple Dallas Police Department units and two wrecked vehicles at the scene.

The first vehicle involved in the accident was a 1999 Black Chevrolet Silverado that struck a pole at the intersection, deputies said.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The second vehicle, a 2015 Gray Nissan Pathfinder, was west of the Chevrolet, farther down the CF Hawn service road, approximately 50 feet west of St. Augustine Road.

Deputies said when they approached to the Chevrolet, they saw a woman laying on the sidewalk beside the vehicle. The woman appeared to be severely burned but was responsive at the time, deputies said.

According to the Dallas County Sheriff's Department, the woman was transported by Dallas-Fire Rescue to Parkland Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

Before deputies arrived, two other individuals, the driver and a second passenger of the Chevrolet, had been transported to Parkland Memorial Hospital and Baylor Scott & White Health Emergency Room, respectively.

Deputies said when they approached the Nissan, they saw a man laying on his back on the curb of the Sunoco gas station located at 9512 CF Hawn Freeway.

The man, who told deputies that he was the driver of the Nissan, was transported to Baylor Scott & White in stable condition.

Dallas police officers informed deputies there were four other occupants of the Nissan who were in the parking lot waiting on ambulances.

According to the Dallas County Sheriff's Department, deputies believe the crash occurred when the Chevrolet drove through the red light at the intersection of Westbound CF Hawn Freeway and St. Augustine Drive, striking the Nissan at a high rate of speed.

The driver of the Chevrolet was identified as 21-year-old Pablo Hernandez Martinez Jr., deputies said.

Deputies said Martinez was taken into custody for intoxication assault with a vehicle causing serious bodily injury, a felony offense.