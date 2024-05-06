18 food deals for National Nurses Week

Nurses have one of the toughest professions around, and it can be a thankless job at times. A week of food deals is hardly enough to repay health care heroes for all the work they do, but National Nurses Week (May 6 — 12) is certainly a good starting point.

During the week, the more specific National Nurses Day falls on May 6, giving nurses yet another opportunity to celebrate a job well done.

Whether you’re a nurse yourself or you know one, there are plenty of deals to be found this coming week. Here are a few of the highlights.

Anthony’s Coal Fired Pizza & Wings

Nurses can save 20% on all orders at participating Anthony’s locations when they show a valid ID between May 6 — 12.

Buffalo Wild Wings

Nurses can score 20% off their order at Buffalo Wild Wings between May 6 — 12 when they show a valid ID while dining in or carrying out.

BurgerFi

When nurses show a valid ID at participating BurgerFi locations between May 6 — 12, they’ll save 20% on their order.

Chipotle

Chipotle is giving away 100,000 free burrito e-cards to health care workers in honor of National Nurses Week. To enter for a chance to win, visit this website between May 6 — 10. Winners will be asked to verify their profession on ID.me.

Dunkin’

Nurses can get a free medium hot or iced coffee on May 6 at participating Dunkin’ locations. There’s no purchase required and the deal is limited to one per guest.

The offer excludes the following products: frozen coffee, nitro cold brew and cold brew. If you add flavors, espresso shots, cold foam or dairy alternatives, there may be additional charges.

Free Rein

Nurses, medical providers and first responders can save 20% at Free Rein Coffee Company when they verify their profession on ID.me.

Happy Joe’s Pizza & Ice Cream

Participating Happy Joe’s locations are giving nurses 10% off their order between May 6 — 10.

Honeygrow

Through May 8, Honeygrow customers can nominate a team of nurses to be one of five nursing units to win $250 worth of catering.

Insomnia Cookies

Insomnia Cookies is giving nurses who show a valid ID a free classic cookie in-store between May 6 — 12. The best part? There’s no purchase required!

The cookie chain is also running a giveaway through May 12 where five lucky nurses or teachers will take home a $250 cookie catering package.

Logan’s Roadhouse

Between May 6 — 10, nurses who show a valid ID at Logan’s Roadhouse will save 20% on an entree.

McAlister’s Deli

When nurses show a valid ID at McAlister’s Deli in-store between May 6 — 12, they'll take home a free tea. The offer is valid at participating locations, is limited to one per customer and includes the following drinks: big sweet tea, unsweet tea, half-sweet and half-unsweet tea, or a cup of half-lemonade and half-tea (sweet or unsweet). Flavor shots excluded.

Moe’s Southwest Grill

To celebrate National Nurses Week, Moe’s is offering anyone who spends $300 or more on catering a $50 e-gift card in return. The single-use offer is valid at participating locations between May 6 — 12 and can be redeemed using the code THANKYOU24. It’s not valid with other offers or on third-party delivery orders.

Peter Piper Pizza

Nurses can get a free personal pizza in-store (one per day) at Peter Piper Pizza between May 6 — 10. To redeem the deal, simply show a valid ID.

Potbelly

Nurses can take home a free cookie or regular-size fountain drink when they buy an entree at Potbelly in-shop between May 6 — 12. Simply show a valid ID to cash in on the deal.

Smoothie King

Smoothie King rewards members can use the code THANKS2024 between May 6 — 7 to get $2 off their order. The offer can be redeemed multiple times.

Through May 10, the chain is also giving rewards members 2,000 bonus points when they spend $25 or more on gift cards online.

Sonny’s BBQ

Nurses can take advantage of a free Pork Big Deal sandwich at Sonny’s BBQ between May 6 — 7 (the offer expires at 8 p.m. EST on May 7). The offer is limited to one per person and nurses can verify their profession on ID.me to score the deal.

The Greene Turtle

On May 6, nurses and health care workers who dine in and show a valid ID can get a free meal (up to $15) at participating locations of The Greene Turtle.

Zaxby’s

Zaxby’s rewards members who purchase one Boneless Wings Meal will get another one free at participating locations on May 7 while supplies last. Simply order on the chain’s app or website to redeem.

