Multiple Officers, Suspect Injured During Police Chase in Dallas

Several police officers and a suspect are injured after a police chase in Dallas on Saturday morning.

According to the Dallas Police Department, officers located a wanted felony suspect driving a dark colored sedan in an apartment complex located at 9350 Skillman Street at approximately 2:30 a.m.

Police said the officers attempted a high-risk traffic stop when the suspect began to flee in his vehicle.

In his attempt to get away, the suspect struck multiple occupied squad cars as well as other parked vehicles, police said.

According to police, the suspect subsequently drove to a dead-end roadway inside the apartment parking lot.

Police said an officer in a marked squad car pulled in behind the suspect vehicle, and the suspect opened his door and fired multiple shots at the officer, striking the officer's squad car.

The officer returned fire with his duty weapon, police said.

According to police, no one was struck during the exchange of gunfire.

Police said the suspect fled on foot through the apartment complex.

An officer was able to tase the suspect, and take him into custody, police said.

According to police, three officers were transported to an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries that were sustained while sitting in their squad cars as the suspect rammed them as he attempted to get away.

Police said the suspect, an adult male, was transported to an area hospital as a result of being tased.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing, police said.