Motorcyclist Killed in Overnight Crash Near Garland

One person is dead after a crash involving a motorcycle near Garland on Wednesday morning.

According to the Garland Police Department, the crash occurred in the southbound lanes of Interstate 635 near La Prada at approximately 1:15 a.m.

Police said a Dodge Charger was traveling in a construction zone with limited lanes when it was struck from behind by another vehicle.

During the collision, a motorcycle was sandwiched between the two cars, police said.

According to police, the motorcyclist was transported to an area hospital and later pronounced dead.

Police said the investigation into this crash is ongoing. No charges have been filed at this time.

