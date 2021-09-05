Motorcyclist Dies in Crash on I-35E in Denton: Police

A man died after he was ejected from a motorcycle on a highway overpass Saturday night, Denton police say.

Shortly before midnight, the man was riding a Suzuki motorcycle on the Interstate 35E ramp exit to southbound Interstate 35E when he crashed, police said.

He was ejected over the overpass and onto Bonnie Brae Street below, police said.

The man, whose identity has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The lanes of the highway and Bonnie Brae reopened later Sunday morning.