Denton

Motorcyclist Dies in Crash on I-35E in Denton: Police

A man died after he was ejected from a motorcycle on a highway overpass Saturday night, Denton police say.
Metro

A man died after he was ejected from a motorcycle on a highway overpass Saturday night, Denton police say.

Shortly before midnight, the man was riding a Suzuki motorcycle on the Interstate 35E ramp exit to southbound Interstate 35E when he crashed, police said.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

He was ejected over the overpass and onto Bonnie Brae Street below, police said.

The man, whose identity has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Garland 5 hours ago

2 Dead in Crash; Suspected Drunken Driver Arrested: Garland Police

Fort Worth 17 hours ago

‘It's Pretty Surreal,' Fort Worth Man Says After COVID-19 Hospitalization

The lanes of the highway and Bonnie Brae reopened later Sunday morning.

This article tagged under:

Denton
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Video Entertainment Texas Today NBCLX Submit Photos or Vidoes Contests
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us