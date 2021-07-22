Frisco

Motorcycle Crash in Frisco Kills Oklahoma Man: Police

Police are asking the public for information regarding a deadly motorcycle crash that left one man dead

FriscoPolice032312_722x406_2214476437.jpg

Frisco Police say they are investigating a motorcycle crash that left one person dead Wednesday.

Police responded to a crash at around 10:45 p.m. on the 6900 Block of East Bound US Highway 380.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

Investigators said the man was traveling eastbound when he lost control and crashed.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Big 12 2 hours ago

Fans and a Texas Lawmaker Weigh in on Rumors about UT & OU Wanting to Leave Big 12

watauga police 2 hours ago

Suicidal Man Shot After Pointing Rifle at Watauga Officers, Police Say

The driver, identified as 40-year-old Brandon Joseph Slay of Durant, OK, was the only person involved in the crash. 

Anyone with information regarding this crash can call the Frisco Police Department at (972) 292-6010 or via anonymous tip by texting FIRSCOPD to 847411.

This article tagged under:

FriscoFrisco policemotorcycle crashDurant
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us