Motorcycle Crash in Frisco Kills Oklahoma Man: Police

Frisco Police say they are investigating a motorcycle crash that left one person dead Wednesday.

Police responded to a crash at around 10:45 p.m. on the 6900 Block of East Bound US Highway 380.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

Investigators said the man was traveling eastbound when he lost control and crashed.

The driver, identified as 40-year-old Brandon Joseph Slay of Durant, OK, was the only person involved in the crash.

Anyone with information regarding this crash can call the Frisco Police Department at (972) 292-6010 or via anonymous tip by texting FIRSCOPD to 847411.